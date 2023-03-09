Organigram (TSE:OGI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.96

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 243183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGI shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Organigram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Organigram from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.03.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$307.58 million, a P/E ratio of -49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.24.
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
