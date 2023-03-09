Organigram (TSE:OGI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.96

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 243183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGI shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Organigram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Organigram from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.03.

Get Organigram alerts:

Organigram Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$307.58 million, a P/E ratio of -49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.24.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$43.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.43 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post 0.03328 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.