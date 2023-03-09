Orbler (ORBR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $939.92 Million

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Orbler has a market capitalization of $939.92 million and $966,505.25 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Orbler token can currently be bought for about $4.62 or 0.00021379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

