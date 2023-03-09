OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

Shares of OPHC opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.20% of OptimumBank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.