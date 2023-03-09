OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Down 5%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) shares fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 339,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,446,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, February 24th.
OPKO Health Trading Up 6.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,831,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,801,398.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OPKO Health news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. bought 14,285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,285,714 shares in the company, valued at $32,999,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,831,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,801,398.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OPKO Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OPKO Health (OPK)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.