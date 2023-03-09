OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Down 5%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) shares fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 339,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,446,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, February 24th.

OPKO Health Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,831,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,801,398.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OPKO Health news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. bought 14,285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,285,714 shares in the company, valued at $32,999,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,831,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,801,398.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Stories

