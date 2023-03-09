Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Trading 3.7% Higher

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) shares were up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 489,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 839,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Open Lending from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

Open Lending Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 18.58 and a quick ratio of 18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 37.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,921,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,048 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,515,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at about $17,951,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $6,095,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after buying an additional 838,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

