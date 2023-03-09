Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading Down 29%

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 29% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 941,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 964% from the average session volume of 88,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Down 29.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.36. The stock has a market cap of C$16.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.94.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 51,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

