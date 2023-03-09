Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Shares Sold by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the period. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Oil States International by 8.5% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,247,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 175,305 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oil States International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 22.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oil States International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oil States International from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Oil States International Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE OIS traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 272,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oil States International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.05 million, a P/E ratio of -59.94 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Oil States International’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.