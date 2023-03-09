OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.50

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
OC Oerlikon Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03.
OC Oerlikon Company Profile
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.
