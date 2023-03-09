Oasis Network Achieves Market Cap of $302.45 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0528 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $302.45 million and approximately $27.10 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.13 or 0.07082385 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00070434 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00028238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00049990 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00023564 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05484586 USD and is down -5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $28,468,884.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

