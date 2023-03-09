Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.23

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.23 and traded as high as $20.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending shares last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 450,627 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.75 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Hovde Group set a $22.50 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 502.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,404.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 1,333 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,993.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $215,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 133.2% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 199,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 113,818 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 16,933 shares during the period. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 798,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.