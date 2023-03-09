Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Nucor worth $25,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after buying an additional 878,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nucor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,214,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,840,000 after purchasing an additional 212,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nucor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after acquiring an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nucor by 34.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,625,000 after buying an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nucor by 11.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,862,000 after purchasing an additional 154,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE traded down $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $171.68. 387,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,315. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.41. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.