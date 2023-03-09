NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Sells $159,860.76 in Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $159,860.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NovoCure Stock Down 0.8 %

NovoCure stock opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.00. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $120.03.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVCR. StockNews.com lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NovoCure by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

