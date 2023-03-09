NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives C$13.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NWH.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

TSE NWH.UN opened at C$9.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.30 and a 1-year high of C$14.42.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

