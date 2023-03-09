Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases 295 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 236,904 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 27,378 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 161,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

DIS stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.68. 1,082,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,416,691. The stock has a market cap of $182.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

