Northwest Bancshares Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,696,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 217,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,456,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded up $2.05 on Thursday, hitting $237.14. 161,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,133. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $296.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.48. The stock has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

