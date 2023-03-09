Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $5.47 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. S&T Bank PA raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.44.

UPS traded up $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $187.14. The company had a trading volume of 378,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $223.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

