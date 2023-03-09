Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $5.10 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises approximately 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allstate Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,689. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

