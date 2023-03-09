Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up about 1.0% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.7% during the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.76. 127,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,282. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.82.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

