Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

NYSE DHI traded up $2.53 on Thursday, reaching $96.32. 764,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,236. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

