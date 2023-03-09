Northwest Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.17. 2,708,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,630,140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.32.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

