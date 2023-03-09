Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Raised by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,637,000 after acquiring an additional 73,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $463.70. The company had a trading volume of 119,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $416.23 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.13.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.