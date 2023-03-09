Northcoast Research Lowers Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) to Neutral

Northcoast Research cut shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.97.

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.0 %

WEN stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.06 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 121.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,332,000 after buying an additional 425,575 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Wendy’s by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,495,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,044,000 after acquiring an additional 226,667 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,131,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Wendy’s by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,911,000 after acquiring an additional 282,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wendy’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,023,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,053,000 after acquiring an additional 101,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Stories

