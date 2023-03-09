Noodles & Company’s (NDLS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.11% from the company’s previous close.
Noodles & Company Trading Down 9.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 660,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,232. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.33. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $247.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.47.
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $136.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.98 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. Noodles & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Noodles & Company by 1,254.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.
