Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives $23.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $23.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $766.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,842,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476,977 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,081,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 211,812 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

