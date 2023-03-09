Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOK. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.5% during the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 393,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 62.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 12.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 28,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 0.8 %

Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,674,723. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $5.59.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.0218 dividend. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOK. UBS Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. DNB Markets cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.38) to €5.50 ($5.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

