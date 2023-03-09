Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $69.46

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.46 and last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 49156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.
Nicolet Bankshares Stock Down 4.6 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $3,579,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.
Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
