Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $69.46

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.46 and last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 49156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Down 4.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $3,579,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Featured Stories

