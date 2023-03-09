Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Nextracker Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $32.72 on Monday. Nextracker has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $34.85.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.