Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEXXY shares. Barclays cut Nexi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nexi from €10.50 ($11.17) to €11.25 ($11.97) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Nexi in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Nexi alerts:

Nexi Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:NEXXY opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Nexi has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $12.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47.

About Nexi

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.