Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.00

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 54.70 ($0.66), with a volume of 26456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.64).

Newmark Security Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.15 million, a P/E ratio of 382.14 and a beta of 1.21.

About Newmark Security

(Get Rating)

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.