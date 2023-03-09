NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.36

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 21922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $516.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $37,078.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $35,742.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,970 shares in the company, valued at $830,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $37,078.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,861 shares of company stock valued at $91,232. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

