Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Cut to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSRGY. HSBC cut shares of Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nestlé from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nestlé from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestlé from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.83.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $111.91 on Monday. Nestlé has a one year low of $102.78 and a one year high of $133.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nestlé

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,326,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,871,000 after acquiring an additional 68,179 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,664,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,645,000 after acquiring an additional 74,588 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,480,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 757,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,743,000 after purchasing an additional 48,367 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.