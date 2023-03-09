Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Cut to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSRGY. HSBC cut shares of Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nestlé from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nestlé from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestlé from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.83.
Nestlé Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $111.91 on Monday. Nestlé has a one year low of $102.78 and a one year high of $133.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
