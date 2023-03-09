Neblio (NEBL) One Day Volume Tops $1.24 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00006082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $26.25 million and $1.24 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.29 or 0.00428731 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,305.80 or 0.28979411 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,840,029 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.