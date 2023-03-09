NEAR Protocol Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00008783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $99.04 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00071899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00050188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00024108 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000947 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001689 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.86568784 USD and is down -3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 222 active market(s) with $103,722,659.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

