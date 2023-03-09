NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Hits $1.55 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.79 or 0.00008766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $122.24 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00070535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00053319 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00023188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000941 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001576 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.86568784 USD and is down -3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 222 active market(s) with $103,722,659.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

