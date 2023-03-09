Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NTZ opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 144,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 54,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.