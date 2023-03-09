Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.09

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.09 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 23.10 ($0.28). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 23.40 ($0.28), with a volume of 1,118,355 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.83. The company has a market cap of £74.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,155.00 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards bought 72,727 shares of Nanoco Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £20,363.56 ($24,487.21). 16.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots to use in the sensor industry; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

