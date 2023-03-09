Nano (XNO) Hits Market Cap of $102.62 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00003786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $102.62 million and $2.01 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,343.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00372256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016500 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.88 or 0.00702354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00083329 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.84 or 0.00535039 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004878 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009887 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

