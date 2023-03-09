Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 45,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 37,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.
Nanalysis Scientific Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$65.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
About Nanalysis Scientific
Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through three segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate.
Recommended Stories
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
Receive News & Ratings for Nanalysis Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanalysis Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.