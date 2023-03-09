Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 45,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 37,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The company has a market capitalization of C$65.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through three segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate.

