Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 693,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 948,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Myomo from $3.60 to $1.60 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
Myomo Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $5.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.85.
Insider Activity at Myomo
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Myomo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Myomo in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Myomo by 25.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Myomo by 11.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.98% of the company’s stock.
Myomo Company Profile
Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company that develops, designs, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders. It offers MyoPro, an upper-limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of certain patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Myomo (MYO)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.