Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 693,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 948,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Myomo from $3.60 to $1.60 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Myomo Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Myomo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO David A. Henry bought 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,963.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Paul R. Gudonis purchased 307,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $101,538.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,503.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David A. Henry purchased 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.59. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 163,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,963.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 399,999 shares of company stock worth $132,000. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Myomo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Myomo in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Myomo by 25.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Myomo by 11.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company that develops, designs, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders. It offers MyoPro, an upper-limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of certain patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

Featured Stories

