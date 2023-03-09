musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Shares Up 0.3%

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40.80 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 39.70 ($0.48). 340,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 778,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.60 ($0.48).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of £35.04 million and a PE ratio of 3,150.00.

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

