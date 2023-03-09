Murchinson Ltd. Sells 32,859 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Murchinson Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 51.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,602 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 32,859 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 0.5% of Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,328,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $858,478,000 after acquiring an additional 229,889 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,454,000 after buying an additional 1,894,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $676,253,000 after buying an additional 522,898 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,791,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $540,189,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,653,593 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $365,192,000 after purchasing an additional 231,186 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AEM traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $45.12. 627,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,261. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

