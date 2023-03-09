Murchinson Ltd. Purchases New Position in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)

Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 162,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.74% of F-star Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 27.2% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 147,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F-star Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FSTX stock remained flat at $7.12 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 976,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,501. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F-star Therapeutics Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

