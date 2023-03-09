Murchinson Ltd. Invests $216,000 in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Kaltura at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kaltura during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kaltura by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Kaltura from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:KLTR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.85. 21,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,191. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. Kaltura, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

