Murchinson Ltd. Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Murchinson Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Biogen makes up about 1.8% of Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 564.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.73.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $262.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

