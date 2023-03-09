Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Sells $38,025.00 in Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,275,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MLI opened at $74.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day moving average is $65.13. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

