Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Sells $38,025.00 in Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,275,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mueller Industries Stock Performance
NYSE:MLI opened at $74.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day moving average is $65.13. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10.
Mueller Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.
Mueller Industries Company Profile
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.
