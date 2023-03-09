MTU Aero Engines (MTX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

MTU Aero Engines (ETR: MTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/27/2023 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €280.00 ($297.87) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/21/2023 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €239.00 ($254.26) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/16/2023 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €280.00 ($297.87) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/16/2023 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €260.00 ($276.60) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/15/2023 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €243.00 ($258.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/15/2023 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €197.00 ($209.57) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

2/15/2023 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €215.00 ($228.72) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/14/2023 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €239.00 ($254.26) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/14/2023 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €260.00 ($276.60) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/10/2023 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €280.00 ($297.87) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/10/2023 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €260.00 ($276.60) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/6/2023 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €245.00 ($260.64) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/3/2023 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €235.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

2/1/2023 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €280.00 ($297.87) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/1/2023 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €239.00 ($254.26) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/31/2023 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €260.00 ($276.60) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/30/2023 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €260.00 ($276.60) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/26/2023 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €244.00 ($259.57) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/17/2023 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €223.00 ($237.23) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/16/2023 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €227.00 ($241.49) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

MTX stock traded down €1.70 ($1.81) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €231.90 ($246.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.62. MTU Aero Engines AG has a fifty-two week low of €149.20 ($158.72) and a fifty-two week high of €236.20 ($251.28). The company’s 50 day moving average is €224.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €195.69.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

