M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $138.00

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $138.00 and last traded at $138.00, with a volume of 114091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Wedbush raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.18.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.55.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.