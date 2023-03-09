Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.68

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$111.68 and traded as low as C$110.99. Morguard shares last traded at C$111.99, with a volume of 1,829 shares changing hands.

Morguard Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$115.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$111.66.

Morguard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

About Morguard

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

