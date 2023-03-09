Morgan Stanley Raises Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Price Target to GBX 510

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 490 ($5.89) to GBX 510 ($6.13) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RTMVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 497 ($5.98) to GBX 590 ($7.09) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Rightmove from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 490 ($5.89) to GBX 602 ($7.24) in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $582.40.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $13.41 on Monday. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.