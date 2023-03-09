Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,615 shares during the quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MS traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $95.23. 1,308,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,008,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $160.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.